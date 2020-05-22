As the communication of the organization says:

Greetings family Z:

First of all we want to thank all the support that we are receiving from you through the networks, in moments as complicated as those that we are experiencing the encouragement of the fans is what makes us work every day with more desire to return.

As many of you will know, throughout the last week we have been publishing all the news about the festival on our networks and we believe that it is time to make a complete summary and specify some points.

The fifth edition of the Z! Live Rock Fest is postponed to 2021

Z! Live 2020 is postponed to June 11 and 12, 2021, maintaining 90% (if not 100%) of the international cartel, with Amorphis and Tarja Turunen As confirmed headliners, two new international bands will also be included. The entire national cartel is maintained, which includes Avalanch, Leo Jiménez, Vita Imana, Débler, MorphiuM, Bloodhunter, Hiranya, Arwen, Daeria, El Altar Del Holocausto, Blaze The Trail and Out of control, with the only change of Next Step by the band from Salamanca [1945.

– All Z20 inputs are automatically valid for Z21. You don’t have to do anything with them except keep them.

– All invitations for Z20 are automatically valid for Z21.

– Minors aged 10 years or younger continue to enter for free, and exceptionally children who are 11 years old on June 11, 2021 will also enter for free.

We will have a Z! Live Lite Edition in 2020

Like all of you, we don’t want to give up on live music in 2020. Next September 5 and complying with the requirements imposed by the “new normal” (reduced capacity, special hygiene measures…), we will hold a very special edition of the Z at the Ruta de la Plata Auditorium! Live, going back to the origins and presenting some of the most important heavy metal bands in Spain and some old acquaintances that will make this date one of the most special we can remember. The full lineup will be announced next week.

– All those who keep or buy a ticket for the Z20, in addition to being valid for the Z21, have the right to a free invitation for the Z Lite September that you can request from Tuesday May 26 on our website www.zliverock.com.

– Tickets for the Z Lite They will go on sale on June 1 at the price of € 20 + expenses.

Deadlines for the return of tickets

For those who despite all these options that we give you, still want to recover the money from your entry, you can do it from June 1 to June 15 on our website www.zliverock.com. By keeping your ticket you help us, the future of the festival and all the direct and indirect employees that the Festival generates.