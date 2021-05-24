Official statement from Ramos on Luis Enrique’s list

05/24/2021

Sergio Ramos, the great absence in the list of Luis Enrique Martinez for Euro 2020, he explained through his social networks that he has struggled to reach 100 percent with Real Madrid and the national team, and assured that “it hurts to represent your country, but you have to be honest and sincere.”

Bouquets He indicated in his official account, through several tweets, that “after a few screwed months and an atypical and different season” from what he had experienced in his entire career, “the Eurocup is joining”, by staying out of the 24 summoned by the Spanish coach.

“I have fought and worked body and soul every day to be able to reach 100% with Real Madrid and the National Team, but things do not always go the way you want. It hurts not to have been able to help my team more and not defend Spain but, in this case, it is better to rest, fully recover and, next year, return as we have always done. It hurts not to represent your country, but you have to be honest and sincere, “he argued.

Bouquets, the footballer who has played the most games in the history of La Roja (180) and who had chained four World Cups and three European Cups in a row, wishes all his teammates “the best of luck” in a thread that leads with two photographs raising the two continental tournaments that he won with the national team in 2008 and 2012.

“And hopefully we will have a great Euro Cup. I will cheer like one more from home. A big greeting to everyone and always # VivaEspaña and #HalaMadrid!”, Concluded the Andalusian defender, whose physical problems have weighed down this campaign, especially the muscle from January.