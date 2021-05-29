OFFICIAL! Sony confirms the multiverse in No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home will revolutionize the world of cinema and Sony’s management confirmed most of the theories that arise around the film.

The internet has been insane with the expectation of the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The hope of many fans that the multiverse will open and the different versions of the superhero, as well as other characters, could stop being a wish and become a reality. A key token in Sony I assure.

The news related to the film has not stopped. On the contrary, these increase as new declarations appear. Confirmation of Alfred Molina coming back like octopus, the inclusion of Jamie foxx in the cast and the appearance of Doctor Strange in the plot they make the hype rise more and more. However, after the case of the false Quicksilver on Wandavision, everything could be part of a marketing activity of Marvel.

Despite this, there was no totally official confirmation that all of the above actually related to the next feature film of the good friend and neighbor of New York with the rest of the spider-verse. Thus, the study did not confirm this, but rather established a relationship between the character of Tom holland with the rest of the company’s arachnid products (Venom, Carnage, etc.).

Now it is totally a reality!

It was so Sanford panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, revealed the most expected. The executive admitted plans to cross “the volume of characters that we have. You know, wait until you see this next Venom. Don’t miss Spider-Man ”.

“It will be exciting if they meet, right? In fact, there is a plan. I think now maybe it is becoming a little clearer for people where we are going and I think it will be even more clear when No Way Home comes out, “he concluded.

Fans, now it’s worth dreaming. The producer’s words to the magazine Variety endorse all kinds of illusions for fans of the franchise.