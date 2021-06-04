OFFICIAL! Shazam’s new costume for sequel revealed

The filming of Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods has already started and the first images of Zachary Levi wearing the new suit that he will wear as the main character have been leaked.

Two years left until it is launched Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods, but the production already advances everything necessary so that everything happens in the best way. With that in mind, filming for the film began a few days ago. That being the case, on June 2, one of the most anticipated events was leaked, the costume that the protagonist will wear.

The superhero costume was one of the targets of criticism in the first part. In the previous film there was a certain lack of detail and it looked almost like a wardrobe of Halloween or low budget. These details were extensively corrected with this new version of the outfit.

In this opportunity you can see a type of flaked fabric, similar to that used in the case of Aquaman. The above gives a quite noticeable enhancement to the clothing. In addition, the material accompanies a series of shades of red, contrasting with the flat color of the previous one.

On the other hand, in Twitter some photos and videos of the set of this next premiere of the DCEU. In the same way, some possible additional details of the plot of the same were exposed.

Along with this recent appearance of Zachary levi, media claim to have seen the Colombian-American actress Rachel zegler in the studio, who has been talked about a lot in the last few hours.

According to the American press, the young artist will play the youngest daughter of Atlas, sister of Kalypso (Lucy liu) Y Helen mirren (Wait). Likewise, they would have seen his character wear golden armor, which opens up the expectation.

Three villains on the same set? A family betrayal involved? All these doubts and many more will be resolved in June 2023, when the project will see the green light in theaters.