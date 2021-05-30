Official: Rolls-Royce’s first electric is in development and will be called Silent Shadow

The head of the British luxury firm has confirmed that they are already developing their first 100% electric model. This will not be a mere battery variant of one of its models, but a totally new product that will carry the name Silent Shadow.

The British luxury firm is already developing its first electric model, This has been confirmed by the CEO of the company, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, during a recent interview with the American chain Bloomberg in which he also confirmed the name of said model. Although what the executive has not revealed is the possible arrival date of this model, as well as any data or characteristics of it.

As the previous reports pointed out the name of Rolls-Royce’s first 100% electric vehicle will be Silent Shadow, a name that was registered by the parent company of the British firm, BMW Group, last September.

The spirit of ecstasy will also be electrified.

According to Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the electrical mechanics fit perfectly with the spirit of the British company, because unlike other luxury brands, Rolls-Royce puts special emphasis on the silence and ride comfort of all your vehicles, including the most powerful. And it is clear that electrical mechanics are unrivaled in that regard.

“Electrification is a perfect fit for Rolls-Royce, it’s powerful and it’s super quiet” … “We’re not known for our noisy engines and exhausts, and that’s a huge benefit.” Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

For now We cannot confirm when this model will be presented or its possible arrival on the market, but from previous reports we know that the new Rolls-Royce Silent Shadow will be an entirely new product line and not a mere battery-powered variant of one of the current models in the brand’s catalog. It remains to be seen if this electric model shares a typology with the company’s current lines or if on the contrary it will be a new step in the Rolls-Royce portfolio.

