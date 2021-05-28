OFFICIAL! Rocky 4 reveals Stallone’s Cut poster

After being the highest grossing film in the series, Rocky IV will release its director’s version shortly. Sylvester Stallone shared the first official poster of it.

In 2020 it was confirmed that a director’s version of Rocky iv, which had been practically silent until today. In the last hours Sylvester Stallone published the official poster of what will be the extension of the famous film. The original film was released in 1985 and was starred, directed, and written by said celebrity.

The fourth installment of the saga was the highest grossing, having raised $ 300.4 million. Without a doubt, this was one of the reasons for choosing this piece and remastering it, as well as including new scenes in it.

As it was known, the film will receive unpublished material throughout the launch, mainly in the combat sequences between Balboa and Ivan Drago. It should be noted that the latter was considered the most difficult rival for the protagonist in the entire saga.

In fact, the character that was played by Dolph lundgren took even more force by reappearing in Creed ii, when you train your child, Viktor, who faces the protagonist.

By the way, this new edition of Rocky IV will emerge after the two premieres of its spin-off based on the latter, Adonis creed (Michael B. Jordan). Both productions were of great help to the renown of the universe headed by Stallone.

The actor, also known for Rambo, shared the following on his official account of Instagram: “Rocky vs. Drago. Very very soon. The premiere in Philadelphia will be fantastic. “

Although the exact date of the premiere is not yet known, at least the city has already been revealed, although it was not a surprise at all. In this place you will find the iconic stairs and the statue of the fictional boxer. In addition, it was one of the main locations in the franchise projects.