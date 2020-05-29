Renault has presented this Friday a plan to save 2,000 million in three years

Although it will cut 15,000 jobs, it will keep its team open

Renault has confirmed that it will maintain its Formula 1 team beyond the 2020 season, despite the parallel implementation of a transformation plan that will mean the loss of 14,600 jobs and the saving of 2,000 million euros to reinforce the competitiveness of the rhombus mark.

The continuity of Enstone’s training was in doubt due to the severity of the economic crisis that Renault is going through as a car manufacturer. Beyond the internal restructuring, the company has applied to the French government for a loan of € 5 billion for the Covid-19.

This Friday, the brand has presented a transformation plan to reduce its production capacity from 4.0 million vehicles to 3.3 million. It will mean the loss of 4,600 jobs in France and another 10,000 jobs in the rest of the world, for a saving of 2,000 million in three years.

The dimensions of the cuts raised fears for the viability of the Formula 1 team, but the diamond brand has confirmed this Friday that it will maintain its investment in the queen category. The project that Cyril Abiteboul is leading continues, at least for now.

Clotilde Delbos, interim executive director of the company, has spoken on the matter during the press conference to present the transformation plan.

“We have already announced that we will continue in Formula 1, with a team that is currently being rebuilt. The fact that the FIA ​​has announced a budget ceiling is great news for us,” said Delbos.

The budget ceiling that Delbos mentions is 145 million dollars, which in exchange is about 135 million euros. Combined with the upcoming new Technical Regulations, it provides the company with an opportunity to become competitive again.

Renault already retired from the premier class in 2010 as a result of the 2008 recession, but then returned in 2015. Since then it has invested to update Enstone facilities, offsetting the neglect of Lotus’s later years.

Although the managers of Renault have not made an explicit statement on the matter, it is very likely that they considered that it was more to their credit to maintain a minimum operation in Formula 1 than to withdraw now to return in the future when the economic situation improves.

This news means that there is a free flyer for the 2021 season. As we have reported from SoyMotor.com in recent weeks, the name of Fernando Alonso is one of those being considered for the position.

