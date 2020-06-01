Update | 06/01: Google has decided to postpone the Android 11 Beta launch event originally scheduled for June 3. More information at the end of this article.

It separates us less than a month from the date on which Android 11 Beta will be a reality. This has been confirmed by Google itself by enabling a new page on the web for Android developers, where they invite us to attend the online presentation of the beta version of the next major operating system update, which should have been announced during I / O 2020, canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Android 11 Beta will be announced on June 3, through a streaming that will take place between 17:00 and 18:00 Spanish time. In it, both will be announced the most important news of the new version, whose first developer preview was released in March.

Google invites us to the online presentation of Android 11 Beta

As usual, during the presentation of the Beta version of this new edition of the system, not only will the news and changes of the update, which in summer will begin its deployment among the Pixel series models, to later reach the models of other brands. During this event, Google will also take advantage of confirm which phones are compatible with the beta version of Android 11 thanks to the advances made through systems such as Project Treble or Project Mainline.

At the time, a total of seven smartphones from different manufacturers were compatible with Android 9 Beta. This number grew to fifteen models with the arrival of Android 10 Beta. So, hopefully, this year, they will be even more the terminals where Android 11 Beta will be installed.

Of course, Google will also take advantage of announce the most important news of Android 11 for application developers. That is why both Stephanie Cuthbertson, Product Director, and Dave Burke, VP of Engineering and the main person responsible for the development of the operating system will participate in the presentation.

It is necessary to mention that, according to the original calendar in which the planning of this update was reflected, Android 11 Beta should have arrived during the month of May, and not in June as Google announces today. However, it is totally logical that Google needed to delay the arrival of this version taking into account the exceptional situation we are going through.

What do we expect from Android 11 Beta?

At this point, when we have already been able to test each and every one of the three different developer versions of Android 11, we can get a pretty good idea than awaits us in the new edition of the operating system.

Among the most important news of Android 11 revealed to date are security improvements thanks to changes in the permission management system, since it will be allowed to grant single-use permissions to applications. It will also be improved Bluetooth connectivity through a new “engine” in charge of managing the connections.

It will also improve the gesture navigation system and notification management, and Google hopes to further reduce fragmentation issues through further modularization of the operating system, which will allow updating even more system elements through the Google Play Store, if you need to resort to full firmware updates.

Those are just some of the changes that Android 11 will introduce. Hopefully the update will bring changes to the user interface, which will most likely be announced on June 3 along with the beta version. From that moment on, they will only separate us two more updates from the definitive edition of Android 11.

Update | Postponed event

Through a tweet published on the official Android developer profile, Google has confirmed that the presentation event on June 3 has been suspended. In the words of the brand, “It is not time to celebrate.” So, Android 11 Beta will have to wait. At the moment, the company has not confirmed the new date.

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We’ll be back with more on Android 11, soon. – Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.

Follow Andro4all