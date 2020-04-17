It is indisputable to affirm that the journey traveled by the latest installment of the beloved beat’em up saga, since it was announced back in August 2018, has certainly been extensive. However, during all this time there is a lot of news displayed and the material released on this title. A few days ago we confirmed that the eShop dated the launch of Streets of Rage 4 for next April 23. Date that, after contacting the development team, we took with tweezers as it was not an official announcement. However, we have just received the official confirmation and now, finally, we can set a date and date for its release.

And is that Dotemu, Lizardcube and Guard Crush Games have just sent us a complete press release, as they have already accustomed us, in which they reveal that Streets of Rage 4 will come to Nintendo Switch, at least in digital format, the next April 30th (It only remains for the eShop to update the date). In turn, they have shared with all of us a new trailer focused on his “Battle Mode” or Battle mode. Modality, linked to titles such as Streets of Rage 2 and 3, in which we will have to renounce, for a few minutes, the cooperative spirit that permeates the title to fight against one or three friends in different and varied settings of Wood Oak City. Next, we leave you with the video in question:

To make matters worse, the development team has detailed, through an entry on PlayStation Blog, how the process of incorporating the pixelated characters, recently announced, and the original BSO of Streets of Rage 1 and 2 has been. work that they claim was not easy, but was absolutely essential. Also, as usually happens in these cases, the idea came by chance and rebound. During the earliest phase of development they decided to use sprites from previous installments, adding them to the game’s own engine, something akin to what happened with the finally incorporated classic themes (having classic franchise composers like Yūzō Koshiro and Motohiro Kawashima probably put things right. even easier). Everything fit together so well that the development team felt it was a natural step, and also a tribute, to keep that content in the final release. To conclude, the record label Brave Wave Productions, focused on the world of video games, has released a unpublished illustration created by Ayano Koshiro and Hitoshi Ariga themselves.

See also

What did you think of the Battle Mode of Streets of Rage 4? Did you know the franchise? If yes, would you like to share with us all your battles with Axel, Blaze, Adam and company?

Source 1: Ndp

Source 2

Related