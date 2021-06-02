Official: Real Madrid announced Carlo Ancelotti as their new coach

A few moments ago, the rumor about the arrival of Carlos Ancelotti to the Real Madrid, It has been confirmed through a statement that the merengue painting published on its social networks.

After the departure of Zinedine Zidane off the bench, the name of the Italian strategist began to gain strength in the last hours, something that took the fans by surprise because the candidates that were handled were Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino.

Ancelotti left Everton from the Premier League and signed for three seasons with the Spanish multi-champion. The letter states that it will be in the next few hours when the Italian speaks to the press.

It should be remembered that Ancelotti already had a stage with Real Madrid between 2013 and 2015, in which he managed to win a Champions League in 2014, a Copa del Rey, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup.