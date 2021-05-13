official R rating and a week earlier in UK

Three months are left for the premiere of “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad”, the DC movie at the hands of director James Gunn. A film that promises to break the molds of what we have been seeing in superhero movies, to bring a new air, and even more, to DC movies.

As part of this new style we will have a movie with R rating, as happened for example to “Joker” in 2019. This is not news because Gunn himself advanced in the past that he would have an R rating. The news now is that this classification has been made official for a more adult audience, and still more interesting, the reasons why you receive this rating.

Apparently, “The Suicide Squad” has been rated R for “Strong violence and gore, language, some sexual references, drug use and brief graphic nudity”. The language and the violence should not come as a surprise, since the latest spots and trailers have given us a rather coarse and direct language. What is attracting the attention of the fans the most with those “brief graphic nudes”.

In addition to all this, it has been known that in the United Kingdom the film will be released a week before. Compared to the date of August 6 that is set for the whole world, In the UK it will be released on July 30. This, as always, has a direct impact on the spoilers, which will be circulating on the Internet for a whole week prior to the premiere of the film. In Spain, it seems that we can also enjoy it on July 30, as for example indicated in the description of the final uncensored trailer of the film for Spain. However, we already know that the release dates in the rest of the countries may be modified up to a few weeks before the premiere.

Recently furthermore, James Gunn has dropped by Twitter that the film could have more than one post-credit scene. However, nothing will be certain until the film is released, as we already know that James Gunn likes to “play” a lot with his responses on social networks.

In parallel to this, Gunn has answered another question that posed him the number of characters that are going to die throughout the plot, given the secondary nature of this squad line-up, and his answer could not be clearer: “ Almost all of them”.

“The Suicide Squad” is the continuation / reboot of “Suicide Squad” from 2016, so that several of the antihero team from the first film will meet again to cause more mayhem. However, we should not expect many links with that movie either, so it will be quite independent from that one. In fact, the previous Suicide Squad movie was rated PG-13.

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, while Joel Kinnaman will also reprise his role as Rick Flag. Also returning are Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. There are also several new additions to the roster, such as Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker and Pete Davidson as Blackguard. We will also have King Shark, voiced in the original version of Sylvester Stallone, and Sean Gunn will give life to Weasel with motion capture.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Welcome to Hell – aka Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US Where the worst supervillains are found and where they will do anything to get out – even join forces. to the super-secret and super-shadow Task Force X ”. The squad is sent on a mission “through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn,” with one misstep that could end their lives.

