Official proposes bitcoin to pay taxes and services in Miami

The adoption of bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies in the city of Miami continues to grow. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins presented a proposal for city authorities to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment for taxes, fees and services.

In a resolution published on April 15, Cohen Higgins believes that paying taxes with cryptocurrencies “deserves an evaluation” for its potential to “save costs.”

According to what is stated in the document, the initiative is in response to high demand for bitcoin and crypto assets by citizens and large retailers such as AT&T, Microsoft, Overstock and Home Depot, which have begun to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment.

The official explained that the initiative deserves further study on the cost, feasibility and safety of these systems, before the adoption of any of these new payment methods.

In this sense, it also proposes the creation of a working group, which is in charge of evaluating various points. The first of them, study the possibility that citizens can pay taxes, services and fees in cryptocurrencies. Second, identify any costs associated with accepting cryptocurrencies, and finally, the task force will need to make recommendations on other cryptocurrency-related policy initiatives that are beneficial to Miami-Dade County.

Cohen Higgins believes that each member of the working group should have at least five years of experience in the areas of cryptocurrencies, finance, banking, business development or cybersecurity. In addition, it must be a inclusive group representing people’s gender, race, ethnicity and culture that make life in the county.

The final proposal, with the recommendations collected by the “working group”, must be delivered within 180 days after its initial meeting.

Bitcoin users criticize the proposal

In social networks, some users of the cryptocurrency with the highest market capitalization have come up against the proposal made by Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.

“Why would someone with common sense give bitcoin to the IRS?” asked @FacundoFabbri on Twitter.

The user @realcryptojo, a self-described crypto enthusiast, also expressed himself on the social network: «Don’t do it, it’s a scam to steal your bitcoins. Make hodl and pay that shit in worthless fiat money. “

Miami is going to conquer bitcoin from the hand of its mayor

Miami Mayor Francis Suárez has pushed for bitcoin adoption in the city.

At the end of 2020, Suarez expressed that he was going to consider this year, putting 1% of the mayor’s treasury in bitcoin, as reported by CriptoNoticias. He has even reached out to key figures within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, such as brothers Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, founders of the Gemini exchange, to discuss the future of the cryptocurrency market in Miami.

In addition, he went on to say that it will be possiblemake Miami a bitcoin-friendly cityif he has the “leadership and advice” of the twins.

According to a study by the tax software company CoinTracker, published last year and reviewed by this medium, Miami is among the 20 cities in the United States with the highest average users of crypto assets.