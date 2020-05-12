In times where good memories help to overcome the absence of joy and excitement to accompany decisive matches, the official profiles of Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana certainly helped to warm the hearts and memories of Internacional fans.

That’s because, last Monday (11), both recalled positive moments lived by Colorado both earlier this year, in the match against Universidad de Chile in Beira-Rio, as well as the trajectory of the team in 2008 that won the title da Sula.

In the memory related to Liberta, the profile recalled the third goal against La U where Marcos Guilherme recovered the ball that was almost under the dominance of the Chilean defense, dribbled at least three markers and scored the goal that ensured the place in the second phase of Pre -Libertadores.

Consequently, the club also left Tolima behind and moved on to the current group stage where it shares the key with Grêmio, América de Cali and Universidad Católica.

In relation to South America, the tournament profile paid attention to the fact that Inter was the first champion of the tournament in an undefeated character. In that campaign, the team went through Grêmio, Universidad Católica, Boca Juniors and Chivas in addition to defeating Estudiantes in the final.

However, the post did not only bring happiness to the fans who interacted with it. That’s because the image portrayed the midfielder Edinho raising the cup, a player who created great enmity with the Colorados who commented on the image due to a statement given in 2016.

When playing for the archrival Grêmio, the midfielder even said that he had won the Libertadores (for Internacional in 2006) with a squad of a much lower level than what he saw in the club where he worked at the time.

Edinho even explained, shortly afterwards, saying that his speech had to do with the opinion of the press about the 2006 squad, but the first statement was never effectively forgiven.

– We were getting hit, they said our group was weak. Then I remembered that at that time (2006) Abel said he was going to cut the diamonds, and the press said ‘how they were going to cut, if there was only coal “I remembered that. I spoke with my heart, it was a true statement – he said.

