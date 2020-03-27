The Xiaomi Mi 10 has been presented in Spain! Xiaomi’s top mobile has officially arrived in our country, and it does so with the intention of competing directly against the flagships of traditional companies, such as the recently presented Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro or the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus

The case is that Xiaomi has officially presented the terminal in Spain, so soon you can buy it officially in their store and in that of other authorized sellers, which implies that you will have a guarantee for this great device that, once again, improves its predecessor considerably.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, technical sheet

characteristics

Specifications Xiaomi Mi 10Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Dimensions 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96 mm

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refreshment 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 865Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM8 / 12GB8 / 12GB

Operating system MIUI 11 on Android 10 MIUI 11 on Android 10

Storage 128 / 256GB UFS 3.0 256 / 512GB UFS 3.0

Cameras Main 108 MP f / 1.6 + bokeh 2 MP f / 2.4 + wide angle 13 MP f / 2.4 + macro 2 MP f / 2.4 | Front 20 MP Main 108 MP f / 1.6 + bokeh 12 MP f / 2.0 + wide angle 20 MP f / 2.2 + 10x telephoto f / 2.4 | 20 MP front

Battery 4.780 mAh with 30W fast charge, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse 4,500 mAh with 50W fast charging, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 5G, NFC On-screen fingerprint reader, stereo speakers, 5G, NFC

Starting price799 € 999 €

Neat design and 90 Hz display

The Xiaomi Mi 10 was presented a month ago in China, and it has finally arrived in our country, stomping pretty hard in every way, but especially in terms of design, in which Xiaomi devices have abandoned the notch to embrace the hole in the screen, It is located on the left side of the front of the device, a change of the most anticipated and that really suits your front.

On the other hand, in its rear part the device has a quad rear camera for which Xiaomi has decided to use the same strategy as with the Xiaomi Mi Note 10: introduce a three-camera module and an independent one under this. A solution that may not be as aesthetic as that of other manufacturers, but that we do not dislike either.

The thickness of the Xiaomi Mi 10 is 8.96 mm in both models, and its measurements are also the same, since both the Pro and the normal model have the same screen and the same body. They only differ in some points, beyond this, they are almost the same terminal.

The screen of both devices is 6.67 inches at Full HD + resolution, with HDR10 + and a brightness of 800 nits. And this has a 90 Hz refresh rate that makes everything we see on the screen appear much more fluid, and it is something that is noticeable when you have it in front, since everything related to animations is much better appreciated .

A jump in terms of power, cameras and battery

Xiaomi has decided to introduce a 108 megapixel sensor in its two new terminals that we already saw in the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and that is capable of taking images with a brutal level of detail When zooming thanks to this resolution, although it has a long way to go, it is a very good reference right now, although, from what we tested in the Mi Note 10, it handles some situations somewhat differently from conventional cameras.

The rest of the cameras, yes, they change between the versions, since the normal Mi 10 It has 2 megapixels for bokeh, 13 for wide angle and another 2 megapixels for macro. While the Mi 10 Pro, meanwhile, mounts a 12-megapixel for bokeh, 20 for wide-angle and a telephoto 10x instead of a macro sensor, which implies a notable improvement in the photographic section.

Both terminals have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the best processor on the market right now and that together with the 8 GB of RAM of its base model ensures excellent performance in any situation. Also, thanks to MIUI and its game accelerator, there will be no application of this type that will resist you.

Finally, we find the best batteries that a Xiaomi of this family has ever had, and which will ensure a very good autonomy. The normal model It has 4,780 mAh, while that of the Pro reaches 4,500 mAh. As we have said, very large quantities, which we do not usually see in the high range.

Price and availability of the new Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

The new Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be available in Spain from next April 15 for a price of € 799 and € 999 respectively. Xiaomi has already raised the price in China of its terminal due to the higher cost of its materials, and in Spain exactly the same has happened. It is still cheaper than a traditional high-end, but the price increases quite a lot compared to its predecessors.

