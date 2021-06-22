official price and availability of the new TWS noise canceling headphones

When OPPO launched the OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro and Reno6 Pro + a few months ago, it took advantage of the event to announce the OPPO Enco Free2. They are completely wireless headphones with active noise cancellation that, although at first they stayed in China, today they officially land in Spain.

This is what the company has made known, which has also confirmed its launch price and availability: the new OPPO Enco Free 2 They are now available in black and white for 99 euros. Once the presentations are made, we will review your specifications.

OPPO Enco Free2 datasheet

OPPO ENCO FREE2

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Headphones: 4.4 grams

Set: 47.6 grams

DIAPHRAGM UNIT

10 mm

SOUND

Speaker sensitivity: 103 @ 1kHz

Microphone sensitivity: -38 dBV / Pa

Frequency: 20 Hz-20 kHz

CONNECTION

Bluetooth 5.2

AAC / SBC

COMPATIBILITY

iOS, Android

DRUMS

Headphones: 41 mAh

Case: 480 mAh

AUTONOMY

Headphones: 4 hours with ANC

Case: 20 hours with ANC

CHARGING THE CASE

USB type C

1.5 hours

ADDITIONAL FEATURES

ANC up to 42 dB

Latency 47 ms

IP54 resistance

PRICE

99 euros

The promise of canceling up to 42 dB of noise

The OPPO Enco Free2 are completely wireless headphones with a design that is no longer familiar. In fact, they are quite reminiscent of the OPPO Enco X, which are one of the best in the firm’s catalog. Each earbud weighs 4.4 grams, a weight that rises to 47.6 grams if we take into account that of the charging case.

Inside the headphones we find a 10-millimeter dynamic driver with Dynaudio sound and six high-sensitivity microphones, three in each earpiece, to better capture the voice. In the same way, they will be in charge of giving life to the transparency mode that allows us to listen to what is happening around us.

In addition, they have active noise cancellation and, according to OPPO, they are capable of optimize the noise cancellation curve “depending on the structure of the ear canal.” The company assures that they cancel up to 42 dB, a very high figure for this type of headphones and that will have to be tested in real environments.

As for the battery, each earphone has 41 mAh. The case, meanwhile, mounts 480 mAh. The autonomy that the company certifies is up to four hours with noise cancellation turned on and up to 20 hours if we take into account the charge of the case. In any case, that will depend on the use we make of the headphones, the volume, etc.

Finally, and with regard to connectivity, the OPPO Enco Free2 use Bluetooth 5.2 and they are optimized to reduce latency in games. They are compatible with iOS and Android and can be used separately (that is, we can carry a single headset without problem).

Official price and availability of OPPO Enco Free2

As we anticipated previously, the OPPO Enco Free2 They can be purchased from now on the OPPO website and on Amazon. They are available in black and white and their price is 99 euros.

They are not the only headphones that the company has brought to our country, but they arrive accompanied by OPPO Enco Buds (49 euros) and OPPO Enco Air (79 euros), which are more modest devices.

