official price and availability of the new Smart TVs based on HarmonyOS

Huawei has new smart TVs. It is about the Huawei Vision S, which will be available in formats of 55 and 65 inches with 4K resolutions and that stand out for the inclusion of a webcam with magnetic support.

These Smart TV are based on HarmonyOS 2 and they have support from their voice assistant, Celia, and cool features. We already met them in December when they were launched in China, and now they are finally available in Spain.

Huawei Vision S data sheet

Huawei Vision S

Sizes

55-inch, 4K, LCD, 92% DCI-P3, 120 Hz, 350 nits, 5000: 1

65-inch, 4K, LCD, 92% DCI-P3, 120 Hz, 350 nits, 5000: 1

Dimensions

1,230.1 x 714.1 x 73 mm (55 “)

1,449.3 x 837.4 x 72.1 mm (65 “)

Minimum and maximum thickness

9.6 – 73 mm (55 “)

9.9 – 72.1 mm (65 “)

Weight

14.2 kg (55 “)

1.5 kg (65 “)

Panel

4K LCD resolution

Refresh rate

120 Hz

HDR

HLG, HDR10

Contrast and brightness

5,000: 1

350 nits

Processor

Honghu Smart Chip

2 x Cortex A73 + 2 x Cortex A53

GPU

Quad-core Mali-G51 MP4

Operating system

HarmonyOS 2

RAM and Storage

3/16 GB

Tickets

3 x HDMI 2.0

1 x RJ-45 (Ethernet)

1 x USB 2.0

1 x Digital Coaxial

1 x minijack

Sound

2 x 10 W speakers, 2 x 10 W tweeters

DTS-HD and Dolby Audio support

AI Speaker Mode (adapts to ambient sound)

Multimedia

13 MP front camera

Video 1080p30fps

Others

6 microphones, WiFi 5, 3 x HDMI 2.0, AV, RJ45, USB 3.0

Price

55 “: 799 euros

65 “: 999 euros

Renewed commitment to its Smart TV family

Huawei has been making clear its bet in the field of smart TVs for some time: in 2019 debuted with its Huawei Vision, its first 4K Smart TVs, and a few months later it launched the interesting Huawei Vision 55i as models that were looking for a great price / performance ratio.

With the new Huawei Vision S this manufacturer is going for a more ambitious proposal that stands out in the first place for its design, with 94% screen-to-body ratio thanks to its reduced frames.

The Huawei Vision S will be available in two diagonals, 55 and 65 inches, and in both we have 4K resolution and in addition to support refresh rate up to 120 Hz. The Super Resolution Turbo technology is also responsible for offering the upscaling of content with the best possible definition, say those responsible for Huawei.

They also have support for HDR 10 and HLG, but not for HDR 10+. Nor will we be able to count on the new HDMI 2.1 ports here, and in these models we will have three ports based on the HDMI 2.0 standard.

In this design there is a differential element that Huawei has already introduced in previous models: the integrated webcam, which in this case has a 13 MP sensor and that also has a magnetic support.

We can rotate and orient it as much as we want easily, and thanks to it we can enjoy video conferencing straight from this television.

Inside these models we find a HiSilicon Honghu quad-core processor accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of capacity storage

Connectivity is served with Wi-Fi support in the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, and it also has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The sound system consists of four speakers and a large sound cavity that allow you to enjoy virtual surround sound.

Celia takes control

The HarmonyOS 2 inclusion is the featured note in the software section. This new version of the Huawei operating system is still based on AOSP, but it brings some interesting elements to add interesting functions to this Smart TV.

Thus, we will be able to turn the smartphone into a complete remote control with which, for example, to take advantage of the mirror function, but also to use the mobile as a remote control with touch controls for video games that we enjoy on these televisions. According to Huawei, latency is less than 30 ms in this type of mobile use in conjunction with the Vision S.

Celia is also the protagonist in that experience, Huawei’s voice assistant, which will allow us to interact with these Smart TVs in a simple way, taking advantage of the six long-range microphones (up to 5 meters).

Huawei wanted to highlight the collaboration with some partners such as Los 40, Clan or Atresmedia that will have a presence in their App Gallery store, and in these models they will also promote the use of Petal Search and its video streaming services (Huawei Video) and music (Huawei Music).

Price and availability of Huawei Vision S

The new Huawei Vision S Smart TVs can be reserved from today in physical stores, and will be available on online channels from June 10.

Prices are as follows:

Huawei Vision S 55 “: 799 euros

Huawei Vision S 65 “: 999 euros

During these first days it will be offered a discount of 150 euros on these prices, and from June 25 a coupon of 100 euros valid for one month and three months free of Huawei Music and Huawei Video will be offered instead.

