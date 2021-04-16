official price and availability of the new OPPO mid-range

OPPO is renewing very aggressively if cheaper mid-range, OPPO A series. So much so that this week the company has presented a good batch of devices, all of them with 5G connectivity and prices that are around 300 euros. We are talking, of course, about the OPPO A94 5G, OPPO A74 5G and OPPO A54 5G.

These devices can already be purchased in Spain and are strongly committed not only to bringing 90 Hz to the most modest devices, but also to connectivity and balanced performance. Prices start at 269 euros for the most modest model and amount to 379 euros in the most powerful device.

Data sheet of the OPPO A94 5G, A74 5G and A54 5G

OPPO A94 5G

OPPO A74 5G

OPPO A54 5G

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8 mm

173 grams

162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm

190 grams

162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm

190 grams

SCREEN

6.43-inch AMOLED

FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 px)

90 Hz

Panda Glass

6.49 inch IPS / LCD

FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 px)

90 Hz

Panda Glass

6.49 inch IPS / LCD

FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 px)

90 Hz

Panda Glass

PROCESSOR

MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Mali-G57 MC3

Snapdragon 480 5G

Adreno 619

Snapdragon 480 5G

Adreno 619

RAM

8 GB

6 GB

4GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

128 GB

128 GB

64 GB

REAR CAMERA

48 MP f / 1.7

Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2

Monochrome 2 MP f / 2.4

Macro 2 MP f / 2.4

48 MP f / 1.7

Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2

Monochrome 2 MP f / 2.4

Macro 2 MP f / 2.4

48 MP f / 1.7

Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2

Monochrome 2 MP f / 2.4

Macro 2 MP f / 2.4

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP f / 2.4

16 MP f / 2.0

16 MP f / 2.0

DRUMS

4,310 mAh

30W fast charge

5,000 mAh

18W fast charge

5,000 mAh

10W fast charge

OPERATING SYSTEM

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

CONNECTIVITY

MultiSIM

5G NSA / SA

4G

Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi ax

NFC

GPS

MultiSIM

5G NSA / SA

4G

Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi ax

NFC

GPS

MultiSIM

5G NSA / SA

4G

Bluetooth 5.1

WiFi ax

NFC

GPS

OTHERS

Headphone jack

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Headphone jack

Side fingerprint reader

Headphone jack

Side fingerprint reader

PRICE

379 euros

319 euros

269 ​​euros

Three brothers, all of them 5G

OPPO A94 5G.

The three devices share a design language and almost also share dimensions. The only different is the OPPO A94 5G, which is somewhat lighter and thinner than its siblings, but all have a simple rear with different colors and the camera module housed in the upper left corner. They all also have a headphone jack, but only the A90 5G, which is the one with an AMOLED screen, has the fingerprint reader under the screen.

And speaking of the screen, the OPPO A94 5G mounts a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate. His two brothers, meanwhile, ride a 6.47 inch IPS / LCD panel with the same resolution and refresh rate: FullHD + and up to 90 Hz. In all cases the screen is protected by Panda Glass.

OPPO A74 5G.

Under the hood we find different options. The OPPO A94 5G bets on the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, a relatively recent SoC that stands out for have 5G integrated and the Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The other two terminals bet on Qualcomm and its Snapdragon 480 5G, which also has 5G integrated and the Adreno 619 GPU. The top model has 8 GB of RAM, while the others have 6 and 4 GB, respectively. Storage wise, only the A54 5G has 64GB. The other two are 128GB.

There are also differences in the battery, since the OPPO A74 5G has 4,310 mAh with 30W fast charge. Its little brothers share amperage (5,000 mAh), but have different charging speeds, namely: 18W on the OPPO A74 5G and 10W on the OPPO A54 5G. The operating system is the same in all cases: Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1.

OPPO A54 5G.

There are no differences in the rear cameras, since the three terminals share the same configuration of 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixels. Main sensor, wide angle, monochrome and macro for everyone, without more. The front camera is 16 megapixels on all three devices, but the two most modest have a somewhat more pronounced aperture.

Price and availability of the OPPO A94 5G, A74 5G and A54 5G

From left to right: OPPO A94 5G, OPPO A74 5G and OPPO A54 5G.

The new OPPO smartphones can be purchased from now on. All are available in a single version of RAM and internal storage, but in different colors. The OPPO A94 is black and multicolored blue, the OPPO A74 in black and silver and the OPPO A54 in multicolored purple. The prices are as follows:

