official price and availability of the new OPPO mid-range

OPPO is renewing very aggressively if cheaper mid-range, OPPO A series. So much so that this week the company has presented a good batch of devices, all of them with 5G connectivity and prices that are around 300 euros. We are talking, of course, about the OPPO A94 5G, OPPO A74 5G and OPPO A54 5G.
These devices can already be purchased in Spain and are strongly committed not only to bringing 90 Hz to the most modest devices, but also to connectivity and balanced performance. Prices start at 269 euros for the most modest model and amount to 379 euros in the most powerful device.
Data sheet of the OPPO A94 5G, A74 5G and A54 5G
OPPO A94 5G
OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A54 5G
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
160.1 x 73.4 x 7.8 mm
173 grams
162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm
190 grams
162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm
190 grams
SCREEN
6.43-inch AMOLED
FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 px)
90 Hz
Panda Glass
6.49 inch IPS / LCD
FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 px)
90 Hz
Panda Glass
6.49 inch IPS / LCD
FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 px)
90 Hz
Panda Glass
PROCESSOR
MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Mali-G57 MC3
Snapdragon 480 5G
Adreno 619
Snapdragon 480 5G
Adreno 619
RAM
8 GB
6 GB
4GB
INTERNAL STORAGE
128 GB
128 GB
64 GB
REAR CAMERA
48 MP f / 1.7
Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2
Monochrome 2 MP f / 2.4
Macro 2 MP f / 2.4
48 MP f / 1.7
Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2
Monochrome 2 MP f / 2.4
Macro 2 MP f / 2.4
48 MP f / 1.7
Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2
Monochrome 2 MP f / 2.4
Macro 2 MP f / 2.4
FRONT CAMERA
16 MP f / 2.4
16 MP f / 2.0
16 MP f / 2.0
DRUMS
4,310 mAh
30W fast charge
5,000 mAh
18W fast charge
5,000 mAh
10W fast charge
OPERATING SYSTEM
ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11
CONNECTIVITY
MultiSIM
5G NSA / SA
4G
Bluetooth 5.1
WiFi ax
NFC
GPS
MultiSIM
5G NSA / SA
4G
Bluetooth 5.1
WiFi ax
NFC
GPS
MultiSIM
5G NSA / SA
4G
Bluetooth 5.1
WiFi ax
NFC
GPS
OTHERS
Headphone jack
Fingerprint reader under the screen
Headphone jack
Side fingerprint reader
Headphone jack
Side fingerprint reader
PRICE
379 euros
319 euros
269 euros
Three brothers, all of them 5G
OPPO A94 5G.
The three devices share a design language and almost also share dimensions. The only different is the OPPO A94 5G, which is somewhat lighter and thinner than its siblings, but all have a simple rear with different colors and the camera module housed in the upper left corner. They all also have a headphone jack, but only the A90 5G, which is the one with an AMOLED screen, has the fingerprint reader under the screen.
And speaking of the screen, the OPPO A94 5G mounts a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate. His two brothers, meanwhile, ride a 6.47 inch IPS / LCD panel with the same resolution and refresh rate: FullHD + and up to 90 Hz. In all cases the screen is protected by Panda Glass.
OPPO A74 5G.
Under the hood we find different options. The OPPO A94 5G bets on the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, a relatively recent SoC that stands out for have 5G integrated and the Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. The other two terminals bet on Qualcomm and its Snapdragon 480 5G, which also has 5G integrated and the Adreno 619 GPU. The top model has 8 GB of RAM, while the others have 6 and 4 GB, respectively. Storage wise, only the A54 5G has 64GB. The other two are 128GB.
There are also differences in the battery, since the OPPO A74 5G has 4,310 mAh with 30W fast charge. Its little brothers share amperage (5,000 mAh), but have different charging speeds, namely: 18W on the OPPO A74 5G and 10W on the OPPO A54 5G. The operating system is the same in all cases: Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1.
OPPO A54 5G.
There are no differences in the rear cameras, since the three terminals share the same configuration of 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixels. Main sensor, wide angle, monochrome and macro for everyone, without more. The front camera is 16 megapixels on all three devices, but the two most modest have a somewhat more pronounced aperture.
Price and availability of the OPPO A94 5G, A74 5G and A54 5G
From left to right: OPPO A94 5G, OPPO A74 5G and OPPO A54 5G.
The new OPPO smartphones can be purchased from now on. All are available in a single version of RAM and internal storage, but in different colors. The OPPO A94 is black and multicolored blue, the OPPO A74 in black and silver and the OPPO A54 in multicolored purple. The prices are as follows:
OPPO A94 5G – 6.43 “Screen (AMOLED FHD + 90Hz, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Mediatek Dimensity 800U, Quad Camera 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP, 4310 mAh with Fast Charge 30 W) Blue [Versión ES/PT]
OPPO A74 5G – 6.49 “Screen (FHD + 90Hz, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G, Quad Camera 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP, 5000 mAh with 18 W Fast Charge,) Black [Versión ES/PT]
OPPO A54 5G – 6.49 “Screen (LCD FHD + 90Hz, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G, Quad Camera 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP, 5000 mAh with 10 W Fast Charge) Black [Versión ES/PT]