official price and availability of the new budget 5G mid-range

Although at first the Realme Narzo series was designed for India and the company took it easy on its deployment at the European level, the reality is that the firm has begun to bring them to Spain. A few days ago, Realme launched the Realme Narzo 30A in our borders and now it is the turn of the Realme Narzo 30 5G.

It is a mid-range device that seeks to bring 5G connectivity to the lowest price ranges. Although it shares a large part of its technical sheet with the Narzo 30 presented in Malaysia a few days ago, the truth is that there are some differences in design. We will see them later, but not before highlighting that its launch price is 219 euros.

Realme Narzo 30 5G data sheet

Realme Narzo 30

Dimensions and weight

Thickness: 8.5mm

185 g

Screen

6.5 inch LCD

Full HD +

90 Hz

Processor

Dimensity 700

RAM

4GB

Storage

128 GB + microSD up to 1 TB

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8

2 MP f / 2.4 mono

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.1

Drums

5000 mAh

Operating system

Android 11

Realme UI 2.0

Connectivity

Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Minijack, USB-C

Others

Side fingerprint reader

Price

219 euros

A simple and affordable mid-range

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is not exactly the same as the Realme Narzo 30 presented in Malaysia. The data sheet is almost nailed to the Malaysian model, but we found a different camera module. If the Realme Narzo 30 from Malaysia has the camera module vertically, the model that arrives in Spain has them in a more square moduleAlthough both retain the bright decoration on the side.

The other difference is found in the processor. The device presented a few days ago has the MediaTek Helio G95, while it bets on the MediaTek Dimensity 700. The reason is obvious: offer 5G connectivity. This chip is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with microSD cards.

Unlike the Malaysian model, which mounts a Helio G95, the Realme Narzo 30 5G that arrives in Spain has the MediaTek Dimensity 700

Otherwise, everything remains the same. Thus, the Realme Narzo 30 5G arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS / LCD screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz sampling rate. The fingerprint reader has been located on the side, a position that seems to have been imposed on current devices.

The operating system is Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0As expected, and the battery amounts to 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging. Regarding connectivity, the terminal is compatible with 5G networks, WiFi 2.54 and 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. Its port is USB type C and it also has a headphone jack.

Finally, for the camera, Realme has opted for a simple and familiar configuration. The device mounts a 48 megapixel main sensor accompanied by a two megapixel macro and a two megapixel monochrome sensor. The front camera, meanwhile, stays at 16 megapixels.

Price and availability of the Realme Narzo 30 5G

As we indicated previously, the Realme Narzo 30 5G It has a launch price of 219 euros. It can be purchased from now exclusively on AliExpress in blue and silver. Between May 26 and 28, its price will be reduced to 169 euros.

