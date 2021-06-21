official price and availability of the new 5G mid-range with 44 megapixel selfies

A few weeks ago, Vivo presented the Vivo V21 5G in Malaysia, a mid-range device compatible with 5G networks and that, among other things, stands out for its 44 megapixel front camera. Well, it has taken time, but finally the terminal has landed in Spain. So, we already know its official price and availability.
In short, the Vivo V21 5G can be purchased in our country in a single version with eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It will be available from June 21 and its price will be 399.99 euros. That said, let’s see what else Vivo’s new mid-range offers.
Vivo V21 5G datasheet
LIVE V21 5G
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT
159.68 x 73.9 x 7.29 mm
175 grams
SCREEN
6.44-inch AMOLED
FullHD + resolution (2,404 x 1,080 pixels)
90 Hz
PROCESSOR
MediaTek Dimensity 800U
RAM
8 GB LPDDR4
INTERNAL STORAGE
128 GB UFS 2.2
Micro SD
REAR CAMERA
64 MP OIS f / 1.9
Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2
Macro 2 MP f / 2.4
FRONT CAMERA
44 MP f / 2.0 OIS
DRUMS
4,000 mAh
33W fast charge
OPERATING SYSTEM
Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
CONNECTIVITY
WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz
Bluetooth 5.1
5G
4G
GPS
USB type C
OTHERS
On-screen fingerprint reader
Front double LED flash
PRICE
399.99 euros
Full resolution selfies
The Vivo V21 5G is a full-fledged 2021 mid-range. As such, ride a AMOLED panel 6.44 inches with FullHD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, an increasingly common figure in these price ranges. Interestingly, the screen is not perforated in one corner to house the camera, but vivo has opted for a more conventional mechanism: a drop-shaped notch.
But beyond the screen, one of the key points of the Vivo V21 5G is its camera. On the front we have a 64 megapixel sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), an eight megapixel wide angle and a two megapixel macro. At the front, on the other hand, we have a sensor of nothing more and nothing less than 44 megapixels with OIS and dual LED flash for night selfies. It is quite an interesting configuration, although it will have to be put to the test to see its results.
Under the hood we find a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, a chip introduced in August 2020 manufactured in a seven nanometer process. It features two 2.4GHz BIG Cortex A76 cores, six 2GHz Cortex A55 cores, and a Mali-G57 MC3 GPU. In addition, it has a integrated 5G modem compatible with 5G NSA and SA networks.
Accompanying him 8 GB of RAM (plus 3GB of extended RAM which basically uses 3GB of external memory and uses it as RAM) and 128GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage. Android 11 gives life to all this with FunTouch OS 11 and a 4,000 mAH battery with 33W fast charge that, according to Vivo, is capable of charging 63% of the battery in half an hour.
Price and availability of the Vivo V21 5G
The Vivo V21 5G can be purchased from June 21 for 399.99 euros. It will only be available in a single version with 8/128 GB of memory and in two colors.