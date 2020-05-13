Although its presentation was initially scheduled for Monday, March 16, Samsung decided to delay it for a couple of days, so it was necessary to wait until Wednesday, March 18 to officially know the new Galaxy M21, a mid-range model that had been leaking for some time.
The South Korean company did not then provide details about the international availability of the successor to the Galaxy M20, which, as main features, brought a huge 6,000 mAh battery, a 20 MP front camera and a Super AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution. Now, two months later, we already know the day and the price at which it will land in our country.
Galaxy M21 price and availability
Although it officially goes on sale on May 18, the Samsung Galaxy M21 can be purchased in pre-order Starting today, May 13, on Amazon, PcComponentes and in the company’s online store.
It will be marketed in a model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage at a price of 229 euros and in three different colors: black, green or blue.
Samsung Galaxy M21 – 6.4 “sAMOLED FHD + Dual SIM Smartphone (Triple camera 48 MP, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB expandable ROM, 6000 mAh battery, Android) Color Green [Versión española]
More -and better- cameras and a lot of autonomy
The new Galaxy M21 includes a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera. Too It has the Exynos 9611 processor house brand, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
In the photographic section, it has a 20 megapixel f / 2.2 front camera and triple rear camera consisting of: a 48 megapixel main sensor f / 2.0, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle and a third 5-megapixel f / 2.2 sensor for depth reading. This is a huge leap from its predecessor, which included an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13 + 5-megapixel rear camera.
But if there is one feature that stands out above the others it is its gigantic (or monstrous, as Samsung calls it) 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging. It comes standard with Samsung’s new customization layer, One UI 2.0, based on Android 10 and includes a rear fingerprint reader, as well as Dual SIM function, a USB port- C and headphone jack.
Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy M21
Samsung Galaxy M21
screen
6.4 inch Super AMOLED
FullHD + resolution
Dimensions and weight
159 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm
188 g
Processor
Exynos 9611
RAM
4GB
Storage
64 GB
MicroSD up to 512 GB
Frontal camera
20 MP
Rear camera
48 MP
8MP wide angle
5 MP bokeh
Drums
6,000 mAh
Fast charge 15W
Operating system
Android 10
One UI 2.0
Connectivity
Dual SIM 4G
Wifi
Bluetooth
USB-C
Others
Rear fingerprint reader
Price
229 euros
The Samsung Galaxy M21 arrives in Spain: official price and availability of the mobile with a 6,000 mAh battery