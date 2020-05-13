Although its presentation was initially scheduled for Monday, March 16, Samsung decided to delay it for a couple of days, so it was necessary to wait until Wednesday, March 18 to officially know the new Galaxy M21, a mid-range model that had been leaking for some time.

The South Korean company did not then provide details about the international availability of the successor to the Galaxy M20, which, as main features, brought a huge 6,000 mAh battery, a 20 MP front camera and a Super AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution. Now, two months later, we already know the day and the price at which it will land in our country.

Galaxy M21 price and availability

Although it officially goes on sale on May 18, the Samsung Galaxy M21 can be purchased in pre-order Starting today, May 13, on Amazon, PcComponentes and in the company’s online store.

It will be marketed in a model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage at a price of 229 euros and in three different colors: black, green or blue.

Samsung Galaxy M21 – 6.4 "sAMOLED FHD + Dual SIM Smartphone (Triple camera 48 MP, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB expandable ROM, 6000 mAh battery, Android) Color Green

More -and better- cameras and a lot of autonomy

The new Galaxy M21 includes a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera. Too It has the Exynos 9611 processor house brand, which is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In the photographic section, it has a 20 megapixel f / 2.2 front camera and triple rear camera consisting of: a 48 megapixel main sensor f / 2.0, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle and a third 5-megapixel f / 2.2 sensor for depth reading. This is a huge leap from its predecessor, which included an 8-megapixel front camera and a 13 + 5-megapixel rear camera.

But if there is one feature that stands out above the others it is its gigantic (or monstrous, as Samsung calls it) 6,000 mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging. It comes standard with Samsung’s new customization layer, One UI 2.0, based on Android 10 and includes a rear fingerprint reader, as well as Dual SIM function, a USB port- C and headphone jack.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M21

screen

6.4 inch Super AMOLED

FullHD + resolution

Dimensions and weight

159 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm

188 g

Processor

Exynos 9611

RAM

4GB

Storage

64 GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB

Frontal camera

20 MP

Rear camera

48 MP

8MP wide angle

5 MP bokeh

Drums

6,000 mAh

Fast charge 15W

Operating system

Android 10

One UI 2.0

Connectivity

Dual SIM 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

229 euros

