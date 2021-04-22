official price and availability of LG’s new ultralight notebooks

LG has just brought to Spain its new batch of Gram range laptops. These, like all those released previously, have a very low weight and, now, a more compact size thanks to smaller frames, a new hinge, the latest Intel 11th generation processors (there is no option with Ryzen) and, finally, by screens in 16:10 format.

We are talking about five models, three of them portable to use and two of them convertible. Laptops are available in 14-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch sizes, while convertibles are only available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Prices start at 1,299 euros for the most basic model, but it will depend on the configurations. Next we will get to know them better.

Technical sheet of the LG Gram (2021)

LG GRAM 14Z90P

LG GRAM 16Z90P

LG GRAM 17Z90P

LG GRAM 14T90P

LG GRAM 16T90P

DIMENSIONS

313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8 mm

999 grams

355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8 mm

1,190 grams

380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8 mm

1,350 grams

314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm

1,250 grams

356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm

1,480 grams

SCREEN

14-inch IPS / LCD

16:10 format

WUXGA resolution (1,920 x 1,200 px)

DCI-P3 99%

300 nits

16 inch IPS / LCD

16:10 format

WQXGA resolution (2,560 x 1,600 px)

DCI-P3 99%

300 nits

17-inch IPS / LCD

16:10 format

Resolution WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 px)

DCI-P3 99%

300 nits

14-inch IPS / LCD touch screen

16:10 format

LG Stylus Pen

WUXGA resolution (1,920 x 1,200 px)

DCI-P3 99%

300 nits

Gorilla Glass 6

16-inch IPS / LCD touch screen

16:10 format

LG Stylus Pen

WUXGA resolution (2,560 x 1,600 px)

DCI-P3 99%

300 nits

Gorilla Glass 6

PROCESSOR

Intel core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

GRAPHIC CARD

Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe

RAM

1×16 GB LPDDR4x 4.266 MHz

1×16 GB LPDDR4x 4.266 Mhz

1×32 GB LPDDR4x 4.266 MHz

1×16 GB LPDDR4x 4.266 Mhz

1×32 GB LPDDR4x 4.266 MHz

1×16 GB LPDDR4x 4.266 Mhz

1×16 GB LPDDR4x 4.266 Mhz

STORAGE

512GB M.2 NVMe

1 TB M.2 NVme

M.2 2280 slot up to 4TB

512GB M.2 NVMe

1 TB M.2 NVme

M.2 2280 slot up to 4TB

512GB M.2 NVMe

1 TB M.2 NVme

512GB M.2 NVMe

M.2 2280 slot up to 4TB

512GB M.2 NVMe

M.2 2280 slot up to 4TB

OPERATING SYSTEM

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro

DRUMS

72 Wh

Up to 18.5 hours

80 Wh

Up to 16.5 hours

80 Wh

Up to 15 hours

72 Wh

Up to 16.5 hours

80 WH

Up to 16 hours

CONNECTIVITY

Intel WiFi 6 AX201

10/100 / Gigabit with RJ45 adapter

Bluetooth 5.1

Intel WiFi 6 AX201

10/100 / Gigabit with RJ45 adapter

Bluetooth 5.1

Intel WiFi 6 AX201

10/100 / Gigabit with RJ45 adapter

Bluetooth 5.1

Intel WiFi 6 AX201

10/100 / Gigabit with RJ45 adapter

Bluetooth 5.1

Intel WiFi 6 AX201

10/100 / Gigabit with RJ45 adapter

Bluetooth 5.1

PORTS

UFS / MicroSD 3.0 slot

2x USB A 3.2 Gen 2×1

2x USB C 4 Gen 3×2

1x HDMI

1x 3.5 mm jack

UFS / MicroSD 3.0 slot

2x USB A 3.2 Gen 2×1

2x USB C 4 Gen 3×2

1x HDMI

1x 3.5 mm jack

UFS / MicroSD 3.0 slot

2x USB A 3.2 Gen 2×1

2x USB C 4 Gen 3×2

1x HDMI

1x 3.5 mm jack

UFS / MicroSD 3.0 slot

1x USB A 3.2 Gen 2×1

2x USB C 4 Gen 3×2

1x headphone jack

UFS / MicroSD 3.0 slot

1x USB A 3.2 Gen 2×1

2x USB C 4 Gen 3×2

1x headphone jack

OTHERS

HD Webcam

LED

Dual MEMS microphone

2×2 W stereo speakers

HD Webcam

LED

Dual MEMS microphone

2×2 W stereo speakers

HD Webcam

LED

Dual MEMS microphone

2×2 W stereo speakers

HD Webcam

LED

Dual MEMS microphone

2×2 W stereo speakers

HD Webcam

LED

Dual MEMS microphone

2×2 W stereo speakers

PRICE

From 1,299 euros

From 1,499 euros

From 1,749 euros

From 1,799 euros

From 1,949 euros

The LG Grams join the 16:10 screens

As we can see in the table above, one of the most remarkable aspects of the new LG Gram (2021) is its size and weight, and that is that the new LG laptops and convertibles in no case do they exceed a kilo and a half in weight. The one that takes the cake is the 14-inch model, which weighs 999 grams. In terms of materials, LG has decided to bet on magnesium for the chassis.

All models mount IPS / LCD panels that can be 14, 16 or 17 inches on laptops and 14- or 16-inch on convertibles. There are no great follies in the resolution, but there are in the format. If in the previous generation we already found a model with 16:10 format (the 17-inch one), now this aspect ratio has been taken to all devices, making clear its vocation for work and mobility.

LG has managed to reduce the frames to make the equipment somewhat more compact and, at the same time, touchpad size has increased, which is now 11% larger and centered instead of to the side. They have also increased the number of ports and, as an interesting fact, they have ditched the proprietary cargo port to bet on USB-C. The speakers, meanwhile, have been located in the lower area to have a wider output.

If we take a look at the engine, we will see that LG’s new devices bet everything on Intel. LG has implemented the new 11th generation processors with an option of i5 and i7 for the smaller notebooks and only the i7 for the larger notebook and convertibles. It is curious, of course, not to see options with AMD. The graphics, unsurprisingly, is the Intel Iris Xe.

For RAM, LG has dropped DDR4 memory at 3,200 MHz and instead opted for 4,266 MHz LPDDR4x memory. The figure ranges between 16 and 32 GB, depending on the model. Internal storage, on the other hand, moves between 512 GB and 1 TB with expansion slot up to 4 TB.

We ended up talking about the battery and connectivity. All the devices promise to exceed or reach fifteen hours of autonomy without problem thanks to their batteries of between 72 and 80 Wh, although we already know that this will depend on the use. For connectivity, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, how could it be otherwise.

Versions and price of the LG Gram (2021)

The new ones LG Gram (2021) can be purchased from now. Their prices range from 1,299 euros for the most basic 14-inch model to 1,949 euros for the most powerful convertible. Below you can find them all:

LG – Laptop gram 14Z90P Windows 10 Home, Ultralight 30.2 cm (14 “) WUXGA 16:10 IPS (1 Kg, autonomy 18.5 h. Intel EvoTM i5 11th Gen., Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVMe), Spanish Keyboard , Black

LG – Laptop gram 16Z90P Windows 10 Home, Ultralight 40.6 cm (16 “) WQXGA 16:10 IPS (1.2 Kg, autonomy 16.5h. Intel EvoTM i5 11th Gen., Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVMe), Spanish Keyboard , Black

LG – Laptop gram 17Z90P Windows 10 Home, Ultralight 43.2 cm (17 “) WQXGA 16:10 IPS (1.3 Kg, autonomy 15h, Intel EvoTM i7 11th Gen., Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVMe), Spanish Keyboard, Black

LG – Laptop gram 14T90P-G.AA78B Windows 10 Home, Convertible 2in1 Ultralight 35.5 cm (14 “) WUXGA 16:10 IPS (1.2 Kg, 16.5h, Intel EvoTM i7 11th Gen, Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVMe ), Black

LG – Laptop gram 16T90P-G.AA78B Windows 10 Home, Convertible 2in1 Ultralight 40.6 cm (16 “) WQXGA 16:10 IPS (1.4 Kg, 16h, Intel EvoTM i7 11th Gen, Iris Xe, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD NVMe) , Black