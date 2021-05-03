Official preview of Eternals and logos of future Marvel Studios releases

Fans have been asking for it for months, but the continuous delays in movie premieres have made the wait longer and longer, until the day has come. The time has come when we can enjoy a small teaser of the movie “Eternals” / “Eternos” by Marvel Studios.

The most interesting thing about this advance is that it includes logos of the future releases of Marvel Studios, together with some official titles. So we have “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as the new official title of Black Panther 2, along with “The Marvels” as the official title of the second Captain Marvel movie in clear reference to the fact that we will see other superheroines in them, such as Monica Rambeau (who was Captain Marvel in the comics) and Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan. In addition, they give official date to Ant-Man 3 as February 17, 2023; already Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 for May 5, 2023.

This official advance leaves us the first material of the Eternals film itself, of which we had only seen some promotional and conceptual art. It has long been known that there was a preview of the unpolished film, shown during the 2019 CCXP. A preview that did not reach the Internet but whose description we did have. It seems that some material from that one has been included.

Preview in original version

Advance in version for Spain

The world can change and evolve, but there is something that never changes: we are part of a big family. pic.twitter.com/d50O6dzTXT – Marvel Spain (@MarvelSpain) May 3, 2021

The film’s cast is made up of Ikaris (Richard Madden), Makkari (Lauren Ridoff), Phastos (Bryan Tyree Henry), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Sprite (Lia Mchugh), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Dane Whitman / Black Knight (Kit Harington), Druig (Barry Keoghan) and Sersi (Gemma Chan).

This film, with a premiere for the November 5, 2021 promises to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe and offer a new point of view on Marvel Studios movies. Part of the Eternals takes place in Babylon in 800 BC, and they describe it as a “very bold and ambitious 7,000-year history of mankind”, “from the present day to Mesopotamia”, to in the words of Kevin Feige, “redefine and change the UCM ”. The official synopsis of the film is as follows: