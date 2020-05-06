The Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) rejected the possibility of releasing 30% of the funds in the Pension Fund Insurers (.) to its affiliates, alleging that said proposal would be “totally contrary to the well-being of the workers”.

“Officially #PLD opposes the partial withdrawal of the Pension Funds. Explains proposal is “totally contrary to the welfare of workers and society, since its results would be negative,” read the tweet published on the party’s official Twitter account.

Since the beginning of April, a block of 27 deputies initially proposed the bill that would allow the single withdrawal of up to 30% of the funds accumulated by workers in the .s, in order to boost the family economy in the midst of the crisis that the country is going through due to COVID-19.

The project is also supported by deputies from the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), the People’s Force and minority parties.

However, this motion was sent to the Finance and Health commissions by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Radhamés Camacho, who indicated that this procedure is established in the internal regulations.

Later, Pedro Botello, who led the block of deputies that originally asked for the release of funds, demanded that the proposal be released from going to “any commission” to be approved.

Business sector

Both the Governor of the Central Bank (BCRD), Héctor Valdez Albizu, and the President of the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD), Celso Juan Marranzini, opposed the release of funds.

Both affirmed that this measure would have a negative effect on the Dominican economy, describing the proposal as “inadmissible.”

