By Rodolfo León

06/01/2020 5:04 pm

The Pokémon Company International just announced the board game earlier today Pokémon Trading Card Game Battle Academy, which will be an adaptation of the franchise’s iconic card game.

According to the company, this game will offer “a lot of family fun, combining strategic card gameplay with a classic family game experience.” Each box of Battle academy It will include a board for two people, three decks of 60 cards, guides, accessories and a code that you can use to play Pokémon TGC online.

J.C. Smith, director of consumer marketing at The Pokémon Company, He shared the following in a statement:

“Battle Academy is a game designed to be easy to learn and fun to play for all kinds of Trainers, including kids and parents who may be new to Pokémon TGC. Pokémon has the unique ability to bring people together, and we already want to see families enjoying Battle Academy during their next game night, while parents bond with their children through one of their favorite entertainment brands. ”

Fortunately, we will not have to wait long to enjoy it, as this new game is intended to debut on July 31, 2020 worldwide.

In related topics, it was announced that the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 would be taking place virtually, and here you can find out all the details about it.

Via: Nintendo Life

