The Argentinian Pablo Guede He has a second chance in Mexican soccer since this Friday he was named as the new technical director of the Xolos of Tijuana. The former coach of Moncarcas Morelia arrived at the border bench to replace Gustavo Quinteros.

Through the club’s social networks, the hiring of the Argentine became official. « The moment they were waiting for. Pablo Guede will direct in the most curated Frontier in the world. Welcome to Tijuana!« Wrote the red and black set.

On the other hand, at a press conference the South American admitted that he is very happy about the new challenge in his career. « I am already anxious to jump on the field but I have to respect all sanitary measuresGuede commented.

The Argentinian Pablo Guede arrived in the middle of the 2019 to be in charge of Monarchs Morelia where did i heador 22 gamesof which he had 10 wins, five draws and seven defeats; his best tournament was the Opening 2019 where it got to Semifinals.