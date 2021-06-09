Official: Nikola Jokic, NBA MVP of the season

Nikola Jokic has been chosen MVP of the season 2020/21 in the NBA. Seven years ago Denver nuggets I chose it in the position number 41 of the draft. Today he is the best player in the league. He is the first laureate in history chosen in the second round of the draft and the first from the Denver Nuggets.

“To be honest, I didn’t even dream of getting to the NBA. My goal was to play basketball in the Euroleague because that was the big league close to my country. I was able to play for some big teams in Serbia, but the Denver Nuggets drafted me and I had the opportunity to become an NBA player, “Jokic commented after receiving the award.

He wanted to thank him with the rest of his teammates: “It is a great recognition. But it is something that is not just for me. It is an individual award, but without the effort of all my teammates and the Nuggets as an organization it would not have been possible.”

After averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, Nikola Jokic swept the vote (91 first votes out of 101 places) to finish ahead of Joel embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

Hey Nuggets Nation, The MVP has a special message for you. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/nGdCSHhe8i – Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 9, 2021

Third European

Jokic succeeds Giannis Antetokounmpo, the winner of the last two seasons, and becomes the third European to win it after the Greek himself and Dirk Nowitzki, who won it in 2007. Tremendous what the Serbian player achieved. No pivot has done it since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000.