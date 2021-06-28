Official: Nice buys Todibo and Barca could earn more than 15 million

Little prominence

Nice from French Ligue 1 informed FC Barcelona that it will exercise the option to purchase defender Jean-Clair Todibo, valued at 8.5 million euros plus another 7 in variables. In addition, as announced in a statement by the Barça club, Barcelona reserves a percentage of the future sale of the player to another entity.

Jean-Clair Todibo played on loan at Nice during the second half of the 2020-2021 season, with 15 games played and one goal scored. Previously, he was also on loan to Benfica and Schalke 04.

The French center-back arrived at Barcelona in January 2019 from Toulouse through a transfer that cost 1 million euros plus 2 in variables. His contract with the Catalan entity ended on June 30, 2023 and had a termination clause of 150 million euros.

With Barcelona, ​​Todibo only played 325 minutes divided into four league games and one of the Champions League.

