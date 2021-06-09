OFFICIAL: Nate Bjorkgren fired from Indiana Pacers

The NBA name dance will not come this summer only in regards to players, also to many coaches who leave their current positions. It is the case of Nate bjorkgren, the technician of Indiana Pacers who has been fired today and is already in the market waiting for a new opportunity.

A certainly unfair dismissal, since these Pacers were very close to stepping on the Playoffs, something unthinkable for the franchise when we consider that most of the East team’s starters have been injured most of the season. TJ Warren, MYles Turner, Jeremy Lamb, Caris Levert… Much unrequited merit.