Official: Mourinho will return to Italy to coach Roma



Mourinho will be the new coach of Roma.

Photo: Clive Brunskill / AFP / Getty Images

José Mourinho already has a new team. After his eventful stint at Tottenham, The Special One will return to Italy, after 11 years to lead Roma. The Portuguese will be in command of ‘the wolf’ until 2024.

Through their official Twitter account, Roma announced the hiring of Mourinho from the 2021-2022 season. This after having communicated that Fonseca will not continue to command the Giallorossi for the next campaign.

🤝 𝐔𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐄🤝 L ‘# ASRoma is the announcement by José Mourinho will be the new Technical Manager of the Prima Squadra from the 2021-22 station! pic.twitter.com/Brko17N56B – AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 4, 2021

For his part, the former Tottenham manager was grateful to the Italian club’s owners for giving him the opportunity.

“I thank the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and for making me part of their vision.. After meeting with the owners and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood how high the ambition of this club is. This aspiration and this impulse are the same that have always motivated me and together we want to build a winning path in the coming years ”. Mourinho said.

“Dopo essermi confronted the owner with Tiago Pinto ho capito immediately as soon as the ambizione di questa Società was released. L’incredibile passione dei tifosi della Roma mi has agreed ad accettare l’incarico. Leave Rome! ”. 💬 𝑱𝒐𝒔𝒆́ 𝑴𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒉𝒐 – AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 4, 2021

In this way, it is shown that the owners of Roma want to make the leap in quality and have more ambitious aspirations in Serie A, not to mention the hierarchy provided by the coach and the respect of the footballers before a coach of the magnitude of Mou.

Mourinho will have his second experience in Italy after having directed Inter with whom he achieved 49 victories, 19 draws and 8 defeats in 76 games, in which his team averaged 1.91 goals per game.