After confirming the sale of Arthur to Juventus, Barcelona announced the hiring of Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic, from the Italian team, in exchange for 60 million euros, plus five million in variables. As reported by the Barça club in a statement, Pjanic, 30, will sign for four seasons -until June 2024- and his termination clause stands at 400 million euros.

As in the case of Arthur, Pjanic will remain in his original team until the end of this season, since both Barcelona and Juventus have yet to complete the league championships and the Champions League.

The operation is interesting for both clubs, especially for Barcelona, ​​which, due to the covid-19 crisis, had to balance its accounts with a sale that would generate benefits to alleviate its treasury. In this way, the Barça entity has accepted a barter, selling Arthur, a 23-year-old footballer with a projection, for 72 million euros (10 more in variables), and buying Pjanic, a 30-year-old player, for the who has paid 60 million euros (5 more in variables). In the best case, Barcelona would guarantee a capital gain of 17 million euros, which will serve to amortize the signing of the Bosnian over the next four years.

This is the third sale of Barcelona this year, after the closings of Malcom (Zenit Saint Petersburg, 40 million), Denis Suárez (Celta, 12.9 million) and the transfer of Coutinho to Bayern Munich (8.5 million ). To those 60 million euros must be added the 72 million, at the most, from the sale of Arthur Melo, which means an income of 132 million euros, eight more than those budgeted for transfers.