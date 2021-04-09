OFFICIAL! Marvel posted an hour of Zemo’s dance

Did you see Baron Zemo dance in the latest episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier? If you wanted to see more of that, don’t miss this note.

Recently social networks were flooded with the hashtag #ReleaseTheZemoCut (post the take of Zemo), referencing a scene from the last episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In the sequence, the Baron is seen dancing in a nightclub in Madripoor a couple of seconds. This, while the team infiltrated to find an important informant in order to stop the villains of the series.

The feeling of seeing a character as serious and cold as that of Daniel Brühl dancing caused a huge impact on the fans. But, this is not all, but the actor revealed that he improvised the scene and that it was much longer. “It was a long dance. There is more, they just left that little moment, “he said.

As proof of the interpreter’s statements and in response to the viral request from fans, Marvel studios He decided to reveal the Zemo shot and it wasn’t just a bit longer… The footage contains an hour of the iconic moment.

Here you will see the video published by the production company:

Isn’t it weird that the great comic book villain jumps onto the screen to enjoy a party? Brühl tried to explain the moment:

“I felt the rhythm and thought, Zemo has been sitting in a German prison cell for years. So you need to vent and show your moves. Let’s do it! I really enjoyed the reaction of Anthony and Sebastian looking at me. Still, he was 100% sure that he would be removed from the program. I was surprised and very happy that they kept it up ”.

Now the fourth chapter of the series is expected, in which Bucky, Falcon, Zemo and Sharon carter they will have to keep solving mysteries. Big surprises are promised for the final stretch of the program.