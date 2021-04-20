OFFICIAL: Manchester City resigns from the European Super League

After the strong signals to the English clubs that are part of the European Super League project, Manchester City has been the first team to fold the hand and get off the boat of said tournament.

Through a statement issued on the club’s social networks, the citizens have reported that the institution has begun the process to withdraw from the organization of the European competition led by the president of Real Madrid Florentino Pérez.

Read also: Atlas: Diego Cocca questions the presence of Renato Ibarra for the Clásico tapatío vs Chivas

“Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League,” the statement said.

It should be noted that fans of the Chelsea they blocked access to stamford stadium Bridge for the match corresponding to matchday 33 in the Premier League against the Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.

Read also: Owners will meet to define the future of the European Super League