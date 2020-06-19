Barcelona once again measures its strength in the third day after the break, But this time, it will be an absolutely elite rival who tests the culé team after two confrontations against teams from the bottom like Mallorca and Leganés. Quique Setién opts for an alignment of full guarantees to measure the Seville in a soulless Sánchez Pizjuán with, who else, Lionel Messi as the most outstanding man of the eleven.

Official lineup of Barcelona against Sevilla: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Vidal; Messi, Suárez and Braithwaite.

The victory of Real Madrid over Valencia In the clash that closed matchday 29 of the Santander League, Barça is faced with the need to beat Sevilla if it does not want to leave the leadership of the competition in the hands of Zinedine Zidane and his family. This day, 30, may make a difference due to the potential of Madrid’s rivals –Real Sociedad– and a Barcelona that must fight with one of the strongest teams in the League in its stadium.

Barça has players of great potential, in case of Messi, Luis Suárez or Piqué, but none of them has shown their highest level in this restart of competition in Spain. Not surprisingly, it took Barcelona more than expected to beat Leganes at Camp Nou, while the win against Mallorca was made up by two goals in the last minutes of the match.

Sergi Roberto and De Jong were the most notable casualties in the call of Barcelona, ​​since both carry physical discomfort that prevent him from performing 100%. For his part, Umtiti was also short and did not travel to Nervión due to the accumulation of cards. They join Dembélé, long-term injured.