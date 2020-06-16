Quique Setién bet on rotations for the Barcelona – Leganés this Tuesday. The Cantabrian coach announced that there would be changes in the press conference prior to the duel and he has been true to his word thinking about the momentous clash next Friday in Pizjuán.

The lineup of Barcelona against Leganés is: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Junior; Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur; Messi, Ansu Fati and Griezmann.

The Barcelona he is obliged to get all three points in the visit of a Leganés who will seek to give surprise in search of the miracle of permanence. Those of Setién, after their thrashing to Mallorca in the return after the break, will seek their second consecutive victory after quarantine and thus put pressure on Real Madrid that receives Valencia next Thursday.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are separated by two points in the classification of the Santander League and for this reason the two greats of Spanish football are condemned to plenary in the 10 remaining games to become champions. Those of Setien They will go for another three points that suppose a dose of morale in the face of the ‘final’ against Sevilla, one of the most difficult games they have left from here to the end of the competition.