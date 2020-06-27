He Barca There has been no margin for error in the fight for the League and a puncture at the Municipal de Balaídos against Celta would mean moving away, already worryingly, from the leadership occupied by Real Madrid. The azulgrana set presents an alignment of guarantees, in which the novelties are called to complement the figure of Lionel Messi, the great pillar of the team and under which Barcelona’s winning options are sustained. Setién bets on youth and gives the alternative to Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig in eleven.

Official lineup of Barcelona against Celta: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Riqui Puig, Vidal; Messi, Suárez, Ansu Fatiu.

The losses in the set of Quique Setién lead the Cantabrian coach to experience a midfield of circumstances, but in which the quality of the players must make a difference. The main absence is that of Sergio Busquets, by sanction, and also that of Arthur stands out, in the middle of the closing of his transfer by Juventus in the barter with Pjanic. De Jong also misses the clash, in his case due to injury.

The strength of the youth squads has gained ground in the rotation of Setién, aware of what Araujo, Riqui Puig or Ansu Fati can give in the first team, complementing themselves with heavy weights like Messi or Suárez. Another of these, Griezmann, must vindicate himself after a season with lower than high and that has sown doubts in the respectable azulgrana, but he will have to do it from the bench, since Setién preferred to start with Fati.

Celta, meanwhile, will physically and tactically demand the most from Barcelona, after chaining two consecutive victories that have distanced them from relegation positions. The possibilities of the locals in a dangerous match for Barcelona will depend on the talent of the Aspas, Rafinha or Smolov.