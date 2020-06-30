He Barcelona Soccer Club It is presented in the most important meeting of the remainder of the season against the ropes internally and also in terms of options in the fight for the League. The Catalan team is second, two points from the Real Madrid and the fight between players and technicians will experience a new chapter with members of an apparently guaranteed lineup to face the Atlético de Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Lineup of Barcelona against Atlético de Madrid: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Rakitic, Riqui Puig; Messi and Suárez.

Quique Setién He returns to give the team keys to Leo Messi, who will be the main reference in search of three key points against one of the strongest teams in the competition. The Cantabrian technician has shown that the only irreplaceable eleven They are the Argentine, Ter Stegen and Piqué and with them it comes back out as a backbone.

Barça have many players who need to vindicate themselves on the pitch, but Atlético does not seem the best rival to win back the reduced confidence of the Catalans fans. Griezmann is the main designated by Setién in the last days, surpassed by Ansu Fati, while men like Busquets, Umtiti or Vidal must also claim at a difficult time for the Barça team.