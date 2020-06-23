Quique Setién stops testing and comes out with everything in the alignment of the Barcelona against him Athletic for the meeting belonging to day 31 of League. Griezmann, substitute before the Seville Last Friday, he returned to the starting eleven, so the Catalans will attack with the MSG.

This is the Barcelona official lineup To measure Athletic: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Vidal, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann and Luis Suárez.

The Catalans they cannot click if they want to regain the leadership, even if momentarily. In the Camp Nou, the faces of two undefeated teams will be seen after the break due to the coronavirus, but they are far from fulfilling their wishes. Barça, with their draw in Seville, left the first place in favor of their eternal rival, Real Madrid, while the Basques arrived at this event after defeating Real Betis (1-0) and drawing against Atlético de Madrid and Eibar. Still, Europe is five points away and they have rivals, like Villarreal, who have started as a shot.