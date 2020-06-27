He Atlético de Madrid receive the Alaves in search of establishing itself even more in that third place after the draw of Sevilla. Simeone remains faithful in his idea of ​​making rotations and introduces several changes to the Atlético official lineup for this match. One of them is the one on the right side, where Kieran Trippier returns instead of Santiago Arias.

Atlético official lineup: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Lodi; Correa, Koke, Thomas, Saúl; Joao Félix and Morata.

In defense too Giménez returns to the detriment of Mario Hermoso, who has been dropped from the list at the last minute due to a muscle injury. Cholo did not want to risk Felipe despite Savic being ready, and if he saw a yellow card he would miss the Camp Nou game next Tuesday. Marcos Llorente and Koke, two important players in this team, are in the same situation.

Renan Lodi will not rest and will continue one more game on the left flank of the defense. In the center of the field, Correa enters the place of the well-known Llorente, while Koke will start at the start of the four line with Saúl Ñíguez and Thomas Partey. The attack point will be occupied by the Portuguese crack Joao Félix and Álvaro Morata.

The rojiblancos they want to add the three points to reach the duel against Barcelona settled in the positions of the Champions League. For that reason, Cholo has decided to continue with their rotations and reserve some important players for this clash.