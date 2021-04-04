Official line-up of Real Sociedad in today’s Copa del Rey final against Atheltic de Bilbao

The Real society faces one of the most important matches in its recent history. The txuriurdin team plays the final of the Copa del Rey, suspended in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and does so against the eternal rival, a Athletic Club de Bilbao that forces a meeting of maximum tension beyond what is already at stake. Imanol Sheriff opts for a lineup of guarantees, led by men like Oyarzabal or Isak, which will try to take the cupbearer title to San Sebastián.

Official line-up of the Royal Society: Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Monreal; Zubimendi, Merino, Silva; Portu, Isak and Oyarzabal.

With a style of play marked and thrown towards the attack, the Real will jump to the lawn of The Cartuja with an eleven in which the accumulated offensive talent can weigh on the future of the game. Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal They are the two great stars of the team at the moment, with a degree of inspiration that makes them decisive in almost any scenario.

Along with them, from a second line, come men like Mikel Merino or David Silva, that combine enough quality, deployment and experience to command the engine room without forgetting a lethal addition to the attack. In defense, the usual goalkeeper will not be missing, Remiro, nor a Robin le normand who has become the boss behind so much.

Real society and Athletic club are measured at the end of the Copa del Rey of the 2019-20 season, delayed due to the pandemic and which will be held, behind closed doors, at the The Cartuja, In sevilla. The clash is presumed as a duel of maximum equality and in which Marcelino’s pragmatism will be measured against the offensive freedom of the libretto of Imanol Sheriff. A fast-paced derby with a cup at stake.