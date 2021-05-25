Official: Lewis Ritson vs. Jeremías Ponce, IBF super lightweight tie, June 12

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Matchroom Boxing today announced what was an open secret. The British Lewis Ritson (21-1, 12 KO) and the Argentine Jeremiah Ponce (27-0, 17 KO) will meet on June 12 at the Vertu Motors Arena Newcastle, the birthplace of Ritson. There will be, as good news, a thousand people in the compound, once the UK government has begun to relax the health measures of social distancing.

As we announced in ESPABOX weeks ago, it represents a tie for the IBF superlight that, like the other three world championships in the category, Josh Taylor owns after his brilliant victory over José Ramírez. The other round, as we reported, faces Batyrzhan Jukembayev (18-0, 14 KO) and Subriel Matías (16-1, 16 KO), duel that will be played this Saturday within the evening captained by Nordine Oubaali and Nonito Donaire.

The winners of these appointments will be very aware of the plans of the very champion Taylor, it is very likely that, when defending a title of a specific organization against the official challenger, he will have to vacate the world championships of others. In this case, the most likely option is that Jack Catterall is the Scotsman’s next opponent.

The Ritson-Ponce evening will be Matchroom Boxing’s last in England on the contract that has joined Eddie Hearn’s men to Sky Sports in recent years. Recently, it was learned that the next audiovisual provider will be DAZN, as in the rest of the world, for a dizzying amount (which should increase the quality of the company’s boxing). The new deal will debut with the summer Fight Camp, which will host fights at the Hearns’ country mansion on, most likely three dates in July.