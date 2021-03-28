OFFICIAL: Leonardo Cuéllar presents his resignation from the bench of the Club América Femenil

The Águilas del América have suffered a painful defeat at home against the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in the new edition of the National Classic on matchday 13 in Liga MX Femenil, at present Closing tournament 2021.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Leonardo Cuéllar has announced that he has resigned as the coach of the Azulcrema team, wishing the best on the road in the contest.

“I want to tell you that I have just submitted my resignation from the club, which has been accepted and we are in common agreement.”

“I wish the best to this great institution, it is a great honor to have started my career here. I think that stepping aside in common agreement with the board should provoke that reaction on the campus so that they seek their qualification and get back on track” , he expressed.

With this, Leonardo Cuéllar closes the cycle of eight tournaments directing the Águilas del América in the Liga MX Femenil, adding more than 80 wins in regular role and league, winning the title in 2018.

