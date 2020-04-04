It is official. Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett Y Tim Duncan they will become members of the NBA Hall of Fame this year. What was an open secret has been confirmed by The Athletic and Stadium journalist Shams Charania. The formal announcement of the decision made for the Naishmith Memorial will take place this Saturday.

