The new format established by the NBA to end the current season with a champion has offered the possibility of participating to those players who initially missed the playoffs due to injury. Among them was Kevin Durant, who has not debuted with the Brooklyn Nets due to his Achilles tendon rupture in last year’s Finals.

Despite all the cameras pointed at him, Durant has confirmed this Friday through statements to The Undefeated, ESPN news network, his intention to wait until the new season to play basketball again:

“My season is over, I am not going to play. I think my body is not ready to deal with the intensity of a playoff. I honestly think it is best to take enough time to prepare for the next season and the years that remain in my career “