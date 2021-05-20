Official: Kerman Lejarraga vs. Dylan Charrat for the European super welterweight title

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

The succession of events after Sergio Garcia left the European super welterweight title has ended predictably. The EBU appointed Kerman Lejarraga (32-2, 25 KO) a few minutes ago. The Biscayan will have to face Frenchman Dylan Charrat (20-0-1, 6 KO), who remains a co-candidate.

MGZ Promotions and All Star have until June 9 to reach an agreement, otherwise the EBU will organize the auction to find out who is organizing the fight. Jérôme Abiteboul’s promoter already showed her economic might by defeating MGZ Promotions itself with her bid to force Sergio Garcia to box in France.

Yesterday it was confirmed that there was an agreement for Lejarraga to face Orlando Fiordigiglio in Spain for the European Union belt, but García’s decision to abandon the continental title has given way to Morga’s boxing with Charrat. Isaac Real «Chaca» remains as a preferred co-aspirant, waiting to recover from his injuries, so if the Catalan is prepared he could request to fight with the transalpine.