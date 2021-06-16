OFFICIAL: Juventus confirms the permanence of Álvaro Morata for next season (VIDEO)

In full concentration with the Spanish National Team in the Euro 2021, Juventus announced that forward Álvaro Morata will continue in the team for the 2021-2022 season in European football.

Through Twitter, the Vecchia Signora team led by the coach Massimiliano Allegri made known to his faithful fans the permanence of the Spanish attacker for another year in the institution.

Read also: Club América would seek as reinforcements Víctor Guzmán and Jordi Cortizo from Xolos Tijuana

“OFFICIAL | @AlvaroMorata extends his stay at Juventus until 2022!” They wrote along with a video with the best moments of the Spanish offensive last season.

✍️ OFFICIAL | @AlvaroMorata extends his stay at Juventus until 2022! ⚪️⚫️ # MoreMorata #ForzaJuve – JuventusFC (@juventusfces) June 15, 2021

Forward Álvaro Morata participated in 44 official matches in all competitions in the 2020-2021 season with Juventus, registering 20 goals and 12 assists in 2823 minutes on the pitch, lifting the title of the Italian Cup.

Read also: La Liga: FC Barcelona presents its new jersey and is destroyed by the fans

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Juventus Álvaro Morata Serie A