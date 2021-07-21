Official: Joshua vs. Usyk, September 25

After long negotiations, it is now official that Anthony Joshua Y Oleksandr Usyk They will meet on September 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Briton will fight the current contender for the WBO world heavyweight title, as well as putting the WBA and IBF crowns on the line.

Usyk will get his first shot at becoming world heavyweight champion, after brilliantly unifying all four cruiserweight titles.

This fight takes place after being impossible to close the duel between Joshua and Fury. On a positive note, 60,000 spectators are expected to witness the fight live.