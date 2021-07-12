Official! Javi Puado renews with Espanyol until 2025

07/11/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

Adrià Corominas

With 5 minutes to go to 7 in the afternoon, Espanyol has made official what all the parakeet fans were waiting for: Javi puado He will continue to be linked to the Catalan club until 2025.

Three more years

An agreement that, after weeks of negotiations, and despite being announced yesterday, could be closed during the day on Saturday, extending the youth squad’s bond with the Blue and White club three more seasons and not four as had been speculated days ago.

Thus, one of the most priority folders of the club’s sports management is finally closed, since the Catalan’s contract expired in June 2022 and there were already some clubs behind him with considerably higher offers, attracted by the great campaign he made. this past season in Segunda, being the team’s second top scorer with 12 goals, only surpassed by the ‘Pichichi’ Raul De Tomás, which achieved 23.

And in addition, the agreement is closed before the attacker plays the Tokyo Games, with which Espanyol ensures that no matter how much it revalues, its continuity will not be at risk.

The perfect boyfriend

An announcement that came through the club’s twitter, with a very original video where he wondered how the ideal boyfriend had to be, taking advantage of some statements from Vicente Moreno where he praised the youth squad.

Response from Handful has been renew. And, as he himself says in the video, “all love stories have a happy ending. See you at the RCDE Stadium & rdquor ;.

The serial closes: Puado will remain blue and white until 2025.