Official: JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson replace Kevin Love and Bradley Beal in Team USA

Busy day for him Team USA facing the team that will defend the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. Bradley Beal’s drop due to coronavirus has joined Kevin Love’s resignation due to poor physical condition. Minutes after this second loss we knew his substitutes: the San Antonio Spurs player Keldon Johnson and the Denver Nuggets JaVale McGee. Johnson has impressed everyone at training camp, earning the spot. The pivot comes from his experience (3 times champion).

