Official investigation opened into Boris Johnson’s apartment renovation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: REUTERS)

The British Election Commission, the independent agency that controls among other things the financing of political parties, announced on Wednesday the opening of an investigation into the reform of the official apartment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Downing Street.

A spokesman for the commission has explained to the media that there are “reasonable grounds to suspect that there may have been one or more infractions” of the financing rules in the works to condition the official floor of the prime minister.

In recent days, the 56-year-old chief executive has been accused of trying to pay for the renovation of his official London apartment with undeclared money from party supporters; to grant public contracts, and to give favorable treatment to businessmen and related politicians, all of which he denies.

The controversial reform

Speaking to Sky News, the Minister of International Trade, Liz Truss, maintained that she had “guarantees” that Johnson “paid out of his own pocket” for the renovation of the apartment where he lives with Carrie Symonds and their son, and assured that he “fully trusts ”In which that was so.

However, it did not clarify whether the head of the government previously tried to obtain capital from Tory donors, as reported by the press and also revealed by the former chief adviser to the prime minister, Dominic Cummings.

Cummings, who was fired in November for infighting, alleged on his blog that Johnson had an “unethical, stupid and possibly illegal” plan for supporters to “secretly pay” for construction work on his apartment at 11 Downing Street (broader than that of his official office, at number 10).

