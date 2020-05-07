The event will be condensed with training, classification and race on the same day

This first race of the season will take place behind closed doors

The IndyCar has officially announced that it will return to action on June 6, on the occasion of the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, which will be the starting gun for the 2020 season after the pertinent postponements due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

This initiative seems to confirm that motor racing is slowly ‘awakening’: Nascar will return to action this month – specifically on May 17 -, IndyCar will do so in June and Formula 1, if everything goes according to plan, wants return in July.

The IndyCar has also announced that this first event will be held behind closed doors, without fans, and all the action – training, qualifying and the race – will be condensed into a single day, that of Saturday, June 6.

Of course, the public ban will not be the only measure that the American category will take to celebrate their return to the slopes in the Texas oval. From the organization they have elaborated a list with guidelines to protect the participants:

Strict access guidelines that limit the number of personnel on the circuit. A health monitoring system for all participants. PPE kits will be provided to everyone who enters the facility, along with usage guidelines. Social distancing protocols established and meticulously maintained. Competition format revised to increase distance. To make the event a day, the duration of the race at Texas Motor Speedway has been adjusted to 200 laps instead of the 248 laps previously announced.

As it could not be otherwise, those responsible for the discipline have been very happy to return to the competition and they hope that the entire test will run in a safe manner.

“We are excited and ready to start the IndyCar season at Texas Motor Speedway. We have worked closely with Eddie Gossage, the entire TMS team and public health officials on an action plan that will ensure the safety of the participants of our event along with an exciting return to competition for our drivers, teams and spectators, “says IndyCar President Jay Frye.

“The United States needs live sports and they will not believe what they see when the Genesys 300 breaks into their salons on television from Texas. One of the most important sporting events in the world, the Indy 500, has been postponed until August by the coronavirus, so all that accumulated energy, anticipation, frustrations and anxiety will hit the drivers’ nervous systems, “adds Eddie Gossage, president and CEO of Texas Motor Speedway.

On the other hand, from the IndyCar they assure that, in principle, the calendar they announced on April 6 will continue, unless there are last-minute setbacks.

